Nov 20: Springfield to Northampton, The March For the Food Bank 14

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 21, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST
The gathered marchers ready themselves for The March for The Food Bank 14 at Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services in Springfield.

Monte Belmonte is walking 43 miles to raise awareness both about The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and hunger in our area in general.

We here at NEPM have been highlighting stories on hunger over the past week as a lead up to The March for the Food Bank 14, talking with those fighting through direct services, in the way of food pantries and kitchens, and those changing policy that affects folx in need. The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts actually does both of those things, and are a great resource for the region. There are over 100 marchers joining Monte over the course of the next two days making the journey from Springfield to Greenfield to help the organization.

The march starts not far from the NEPM studios in Springfield, at Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services in Mason Square, which is *still* considered a food desert. It ends in Northampton, at the Northampton Radio Group, home of our former station, 93.9 WRSI. Inbetween we speak to congressmen Richard Neal and Jim McGovern, the latter of which has walked the full 43 miles for a number of years, State Senator Jake Olivera, State representative Shirley Arriaga, Food Bank Director Andrew Morehouse, Chicopee mayor John Vieau, the staff of Lorraine’s Kitchen, Director of Martin Luther King Jr. Services Shannon Rudder, and the man leading them all north, Monte Belmonte.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
