Dec. 12, 2023: Relief CSAs are totally punk.

The ways in which the community comes together are some of the most beautiful things that happen in Western Mass.

And come together we did this year after two unseasonable frosts decimated tree fruits and the floods of July and seemingly unending rains have left our farms and farmers limping into next year. In response, a vast array of remedies came to the fore to help the agriculture of western Massachusetts. We chat with MDAR director Ashley Randle about the$20 million in relief funds that her department has just finished allocating, how the funds are helping over 300 farms across the Bay State, and how the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources plans to prepare for more of these disasters in the future.

The punk scene of old collaborates with that of the new fora fundraiser at JJ’s Tavern. Several local bands will convene at the Florence venue to raise money for Translate Gender. Organizer Kevin Schmith joins us to give us a glimpse of the western Mass punk scene that was, and how DIY spirit can both aid and strengthen the community, even across age and gender divides.

And such community action totally deserves a sweet treat. Lucky for all of us, Baked goods and more are on offer at Blossoming Acres Farm in Southwick. Even luckier, the farm has made it possible for you to make those baked goods a part of your CSA. We speak with proprietor Lenita Bober about their innovative farm share, how both private and public programs have helped the farm in light of the calamitous weather of this year, and some tasty activities happening at their farm stand this weekend.