The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Dec. 5, 2023: A Gateway to make rock stars

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 20, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST
The March for the Food Bank makes a lunch stop at Gateway City Arts in 2021
The March for the Food Bank makes a lunch stop at Gateway City Arts in 2021
Courtesy of Gateway City Arts
Local educator and author Jason Perkins with his book "Rock Stars Don't Nap" at the NEPM studios
Local educator and author Jason Perkins with his book "Rock Stars Don't Nap" at the NEPM studios
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
(from left) Kaliis Smith, Kayla Manzi of Majestic Saloon, Alex Noonan of Dead Eye Prints, and Monte Belmonte
(from left) Kaliis Smith, Kayla Manzi of Majestic Saloon, Alex Noonan of Dead Eye Prints, and Monte Belmonte
Joyce Skoywra / NEPM

Part of this show has always been highlighting the cool places in our area and then wonderful things that they get up to.

One of those places that we’ve repeatedly mentioned events has recently announced that they’re closing their doors to public events after Dec. 31st. Gateway City Arts in Holyoke was a game-changer for the local scene for a little over a decade, and we talk to owners and renovators Vitek Kruta and Lori Divine about the highs and lows of operating a venue of its ilk, and the plight of the arts in general.

Another one of those places is a tiny comics shop in Easthampton that is constantly engaging with the greater community and local authors.One of those authors is giving a reading of his recent children’s book at this store, Comics ‘N’ More, this weekend. Jason Perkins tells us a bit of his process for writing“Rock Stars Don’t Nap”, including the inspiration he took from his family, and the fun extras the live reading might involve.

And lastly, we’re big fans of people building community. The Majestic Saloon in Northampton is absolutely one of those places that does this, being an explicitly queer-driven and friendly space. Saturday, Dec. 9th sees them host the 2nd Annual Queer Winter Maker’s Market. Although it’s one of four makers markets happening in Downtown Northampton that day, it’s only the beginning of what the location has in store for the day. We speak with organizer Alex Noonan of Dead Eye Prints, and Majestic Saloon owner Kayla Manzi about the importance of holding safe joyful spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community, and the magic they use to get all of those people into their tiny-but-mighty space.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
