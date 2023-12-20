© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Nov. 27, 2023: Real Cocoa

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 20, 2023 at 12:50 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
(from right) Illustrator and cartoonist Hilary Price, Jenn Derringer, John Frey, Natalie Ulrich and Catherine Hodes (seated) of Safe Passage, Kaliis Smith, and Monte Belmonte at the NEPM Studios.
Tony Dunne
/
NEPM
(from right) Illustrator and cartoonist Hilary Price, Jenn Derringer, John Frey, Natalie Ulrich and Catherine Hodes (seated) of Safe Passage, Kaliis Smith, and Monte Belmonte at the NEPM Studios.

As the end of the year approaches, we prepare ourselves for the bombardment of declarations.

But one of the most fun of those is Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year. Wordster supreme, our local dictionary’s editor-at-large, Peter Sokolowski joins us to explain the process by which that word is chosen, and some of the nuances of this year’s winner.

And it wasn’t so much a declaration as a determination that designed the hot chocolate run 20 years ago. An idea to raise funds for the organization Safe Passage that was designed by a small group of friends. We speak with some of those originators: Jenn Derringer and John Frey. We also hear from cartoonist Hilary Price, of Rhymes with Orange, who not only helped build the event, but has designed a mug for each run. We’re also joined by a few of the folx who are currently working in the organization with this event and more: director of development Natalie Ulrich, and director of community programs Catherine Hodes who enlighten us to the things Safe Passage has been building over the years, and how the organization has evolved to maintain its mission of confronting domestic violence, and helping those who’ve experienced or are experiencing it towards liberation and recovery.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSCOMMUNITY ACTIONEDUCATIONBOOKSVISUAL ARTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith