Nov. 28, 2023: Giving Comedic Kringle

It’s Giving Tuesday, and we’re giving attention to a couple of Hoop City natives coming back to make good.

One of them returns to make good on a dream deferred: performing standup comedy at the high school talent show. Author/actor/comedian/writer Bill Posley is bringing his comedy to the stage that never was and bringing some local flavor along for the ride with the show “Bill Does the Talent Show” at MGM December 1st & 2nd. We chat with him about growing up in Springfield, and the importance of sharing the spotlight.

Another is the collection of artists and artisans of Gasoline Alley. Within that small enclave, nestled between a bevvy of garages and several recycling centers, the Urban Food Brood will hold their 3rd Annual Kringle Market on December 3rd. We talk with Tim Monson of Monsoon Roastery and Chris Marion of Chris Marion Photography about the power of collaboration, building a creative oasis in Springfield, and how much impact small markets like theirs can have.

And since it is Giving Tuesday, we mention a few organizations that have also earned your support (besides us here at NEPM of course!)