© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Nov. 28, 2023: Giving Comedic Kringle

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 20, 2023 at 1:01 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
(from right) Tim Monson of Monsoon Roastery and Chris Marion of Chris Marion Photography, Monte Belmonte, comedian/actor/writer Bill Posely, PR Specialist Megan Rothchild, and Kaliis Smith
Joyce Skoywra
/
NEPM
(from right) Tim Monson of Monsoon Roastery and Chris Marion of Chris Marion Photography, Monte Belmonte, comedian/actor/writer Bill Posely, PR Specialist Megan Rothchild, and Kaliis Smith

It’s Giving Tuesday, and we’re giving attention to a couple of Hoop City natives coming back to make good.

One of them returns to make good on a dream deferred: performing standup comedy at the high school talent show. Author/actor/comedian/writer Bill Posley is bringing his comedy to the stage that never was and bringing some local flavor along for the ride with the show “Bill Does the Talent Show” at MGM December 1st & 2nd. We chat with him about growing up in Springfield, and the importance of sharing the spotlight.

Another is the collection of artists and artisans of Gasoline Alley. Within that small enclave, nestled between a bevvy of garages and several recycling centers, the Urban Food Brood will hold their 3rd Annual Kringle Market on December 3rd. We talk with Tim Monson of Monsoon Roastery and Chris Marion of Chris Marion Photography about the power of collaboration, building a creative oasis in Springfield, and how much impact small markets like theirs can have.

And since it is Giving Tuesday, we mention a few organizations that have also earned your support (besides us here at NEPM of course!)

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSFOODVISUAL ARTSTHEATERCOMMUNITY ACTIONBUSINESS & ECONOMY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith