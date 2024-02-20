© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

Jan. 16, 2024: In Preparation

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 20, 2024 at 11:55 AM EST
Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith in the studio with the Conway School Board Chair Bill Dwight and Project Manager CJ Lammers.
NEPM
Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith in the studio with the Conway School Board Chair Bill Dwight and Project Manager CJ Lammers.

January is when we try our best to ready ourselves for what’s to come.

In some cases, that’s aiding towns and municipalities in making environmental strides. The graduate program at the Conway School in Northampton has spent more than 50 years teaching whole-system sustainable land planning and design. They continue to upend the status quo by working on projects with client partners in New England and adjoining states. Each January, the school welcomes a new set of students who will work on year-long projects in places like Holyoke, Springfield, Chicopee and beyond. We chat with Program Manager C.J. Lammers and Board Chair Bill Dwight about the details of this year’s six projects, and the importance of ecological municipal planning.

And we’re getting ready for the barrage that will be this year’s presidential election. The results of Iowa’s Republican caucuses are here, and they seem to be in direct opposition of Colorado and Maine's motions to remove the 45th president from the ballot. If you’re unsure why this has become a hotbed issue, we speak with Free Speech for People President John Bonifaz, a driving force behind the efforts to keep our penultimate president off the ballot in Michigan, Oregon, Illinois, Minnesota, and right here in Massachusetts.

