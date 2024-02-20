© 2024 New England Public Media

Jan. 17, 2024: Accruement

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 20, 2024 at 12:17 PM EST
Monte Belmonte is talking with Winter Moon Roots owner Rosendo Santizo and CISA Communications Coordinator Jacob Nelson.
Monte Belmonte is talking with Winter Moon Roots owner Rosendo Santizo and CISA Communications Coordinator Jacob Nelson.
Candace and Raye Birk in the studio with Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith.
Candace and Raye Birk in the studio with Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith.
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Here in the throes of winter when the world slows down, there is an interesting drive to seek out ways to thrive.

Take humans for example, where the accumulation of years happens to most, and many are ill-prepared. However, there is a newly released documentary that looks at the value of art later in life. The film which originally aired on Twin Cities PBS, “Art + Medicine: Healthy Aging,” is getting a local screening at the Northampton Senior Center on Jan.19. Featured in the film are two Florence transplants, actors Candace and Raye Birk, who will speak about the film in a post-screening panel. They come onto The Fab 413 to share stories about the doctor’s office that inspired the film.

And although this isn’t typically the time we associate with growing things, we head up to Hadley to see the fruits of agricultural labor, and the farm that is specifically designed to offer produce during the darkest, coldest months of the year. We meet the owner of Winter Moon Roots, Rosendo Santizo, to discuss the preservation system for fresh local produce in the winter, and to hear how the co-operative nature of their farm helps all involved.

Language is evolving constantly, and we love that you have questions about it for our resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam Webster. A listener in Shelburne Falls sent an inquiry about the verb, “to gift,” allowing us to dive right into that word’s history and the shortcuts we take, and we appreciate them for this.

