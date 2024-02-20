© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

Jan. 18, 2024: Course corrections

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 20, 2024 at 12:45 PM EST
Portrait taken of touring musicians with the Black Legacy Project.
1 of 3  — legacy 4.jpg
Portrait taken of touring musicians with the Black Legacy Project.
Courtesy of the Black Legacy Project
Touring musicians with the Black Legacy Project performing on stage.
2 of 3  — black legacy 2.jpg
Touring musicians with the Black Legacy Project performing on stage.
NEPM
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
3 of 3
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Robin Lubbock / WBUR

We join Music in Common's co-Directors Todd Mack and Trey Carlisle who work together to produce the Black Legacy Project, a musical celebration of Black American history to advance racial solidarity, equity, and belonging. We talk with Mack and Carlisle about what inspires them to bring folx together with music and their experiences while doing so. You have a chance to see the diverse ensemble of touring musicians on their return to the Berkshires at The Station Factory on Jan. 20.

We chat with German Alvarado, director of culinary services at Smith College, and Dorrie Nang, food and nutrition specialist at the Humane Society, about the efforts to include more plant based options for students. We hear about how they are achieving this goal by providing specialty training for dining staff and trying out recipes from around the world.

We will also hear from Rep. Jim McGovern as he answers listener questions, talks with us about Gov. Maura Healey's State of the Commonwealth Address, and touches on the beginning of the 2024 election season.

The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTURECOMMUNITY ACTIONFOODGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
