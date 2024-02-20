Jan. 18, 2024: Course corrections

We join Music in Common's co-Directors Todd Mack and Trey Carlisle who work together to produce the Black Legacy Project, a musical celebration of Black American history to advance racial solidarity, equity, and belonging. We talk with Mack and Carlisle about what inspires them to bring folx together with music and their experiences while doing so. You have a chance to see the diverse ensemble of touring musicians on their return to the Berkshires at The Station Factory on Jan. 20.

We chat with German Alvarado, director of culinary services at Smith College, and Dorrie Nang, food and nutrition specialist at the Humane Society, about the efforts to include more plant based options for students. We hear about how they are achieving this goal by providing specialty training for dining staff and trying out recipes from around the world.

We will also hear from Rep. Jim McGovern as he answers listener questions, talks with us about Gov. Maura Healey's State of the Commonwealth Address, and touches on the beginning of the 2024 election season.

