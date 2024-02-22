© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

Jan. 26, 2024: Blue Bacchus for the soul

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 22, 2024 at 12:17 PM EST
Guitarist Cam Bencivenga, Misty Blues lead singer Gina Coleman, and bassist Diego Mongue are in the NEPM office space.
NEPM
Two bottles of Greek wine, agiorgitiko and xinomaviro, are arranged together next to two glasses.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Art for the Soul Gallery has launched a series of workshops to connect artists with local youth through free lectures and hands-on activities. Here to talk more about the Youth Social Justice Art series is Rosemary Tracy Woods, the gallery's co-founder and executive director. We are also joined by Jason Montgomery, local artist and Attack Bear Press co-founder, as he prepares for his social justice collage workshop on Jan. 27 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the UMASS Amherst Center in Springfield. We talk with the two about the importance of fostering artistic community among young people, especially when centering social justice issues.

It's Live Music Friday and members from northern Berkshire County's Misty Blues band, led by vocalist Gina Coleman, are here to preview some of their music live on air. We talk about their upcoming performance on Feb. 3 at the Drake in Amherst, where they will deliver their tribute, "Queens of the Blues," featuring works by Ruth Brown, Coco Taylor, Big Mama Thorton, and many more.

And we go to Greece with folx from Provisions in Longmeadow for today's wine Thunderdome. We compare a bottle of xinomavro, wine from the Naousa region, with a bottle of agiorgitiko, wine from the Peloponnese peninsula, and decide which Greek region comes out on top.

The Fabulous 413 COMMUNITY ACTIONARTS & CULTUREMUSICWINE & SPIRITS
