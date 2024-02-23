Jan. 30, 2024: What lies ahead

We're seeing how Beacon Hill ties to us here western Massachusetts. Sen. Jo Comerford has served the Hampshire, Franklin, and Worcester districts on Beacon Hill for the past five years, and she tells us about how the Massachusetts Senate has their own plan to strengthen the state's fire arm laws. She provides us with more insight about what this bill will do for gun reform, and how western Massachusetts influenced its construction.

Then, we head over to Deerfield with Philip Korman, the executive director of Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture, to eat extra fresh at Champney's Tavern. Executive Chef Charles David gives us a tour of the restaurant and tells us more about tapping into the local produce to help develop their menu.

We finish the show to talk with Amy Calandrella about her efforts to increase gender equity in the trade industry, where women make up only 10% of workers in Massachusetts. She talks with us about her career building community through Western Mass Tradeswomen, and why we need to recruit more women and nonbinary folx into the construction trades.