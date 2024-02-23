© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

Jan. 30, 2024: What lies ahead

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 23, 2024 at 3:02 PM EST
Philip Korman, executive director of CISA, Charles David, executive chef at Champney's Tavern, and Monte Belmonte sampling food.
Philip Korman, executive director of CISA, Charles David, executive chef at Champney's Tavern, and Monte Belmonte sampling food.
Monte Belmonte, Amy Calandrella, and Kaliis Smith are together in the studio.
Monte Belmonte, Amy Calandrella, and Kaliis Smith are together in the studio.
Massachusetts state Sen. Joanne Comerford, D-Northampton.
Massachusetts state Sen. Joanne Comerford, D-Northampton.
We're seeing how Beacon Hill ties to us here western Massachusetts. Sen. Jo Comerford has served the Hampshire, Franklin, and Worcester districts on Beacon Hill for the past five years, and she tells us about how the Massachusetts Senate has their own plan to strengthen the state's fire arm laws. She provides us with more insight about what this bill will do for gun reform, and how western Massachusetts influenced its construction.

Then, we head over to Deerfield with Philip Korman, the executive director of Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture, to eat extra fresh at Champney's Tavern. Executive Chef Charles David gives us a tour of the restaurant and tells us more about tapping into the local produce to help develop their menu.

We finish the show to talk with Amy Calandrella about her efforts to increase gender equity in the trade industry, where women make up only 10% of workers in Massachusetts. She talks with us about her career building community through Western Mass Tradeswomen, and why we need to recruit more women and nonbinary folx into the construction trades.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
