© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 2, 2024: Destinations

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 28, 2024 at 11:14 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Band members of Colony Motel performing for Live Music Friday in the NEPM studios.
1 of 2  — 2024-02-23 10_33_16-PVCSZ5QQEZEBRETPJWZAG6NJDU.jpg (AVIF Image, 1280 × 854 pixels) — Mozilla Firefox.png
Band members of Colony Motel performing for Live Music Friday in the NEPM studios.
NEPM
A bottle of 2002 Finca Sandoval is placed next to a bottle of 2007 Blue Eyed Boy.
2 of 2  — PXL_20240131_221438577.jpg
A bottle of 2002 Finca Sandoval is placed next to a bottle of 2007 Blue Eyed Boy.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Aquatic pumpkin paddler David Rothstein has just returned from 2024 International Snow Sculpture Championships, and he brought home the gold. He talks to us about the road towards the championships, the unsuspecting cultural exchange in the global snow sculpture community, and why you have to go to extremes to make good things happen.

Then, we head over to State Street Fruit Store to taste two wines from the turn of the century. Two bottles, a 2002 Finca Sandoval and a 2007 Mollydooker Blue Eyed Boy, go head to head; we decide which one comes out on top for this week’s wine Thunderdome.

Plus, it’s Live Music Friday, and we get to celebrate Colony Motel’s last hurrah at Luthier’s tonight. A little over a year ago, the Easthampton band released their album, “Anywhere, Montana.” They played a few shows, built up some hype, and then decided to call it quits. Before they say farewell forever, they come to the studio to dust off some tunes ahead of their final show.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WINE & SPIRITSMUSICARTS & CULTURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith