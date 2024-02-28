Feb. 2, 2024: Destinations

Aquatic pumpkin paddler David Rothstein has just returned from 2024 International Snow Sculpture Championships, and he brought home the gold. He talks to us about the road towards the championships, the unsuspecting cultural exchange in the global snow sculpture community, and why you have to go to extremes to make good things happen.

Then, we head over to State Street Fruit Store to taste two wines from the turn of the century. Two bottles, a 2002 Finca Sandoval and a 2007 Mollydooker Blue Eyed Boy, go head to head; we decide which one comes out on top for this week’s wine Thunderdome.

Plus, it’s Live Music Friday, and we get to celebrate Colony Motel’s last hurrah at Luthier’s tonight. A little over a year ago, the Easthampton band released their album, “Anywhere, Montana.” They played a few shows, built up some hype, and then decided to call it quits. Before they say farewell forever, they come to the studio to dust off some tunes ahead of their final show.

