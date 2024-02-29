© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 13, 2024: Fat Tuesday

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 29, 2024 at 3:39 PM EST
Musician Samirah Evans performing at a concert to benefit victims of earthquake in Haiti 2010.
1 of 2  — 2024-02-27 15_01_56-Media Player.png
Musician Samirah Evans performing at a concert to benefit victims of earthquake in Haiti 2010.
Courtesy of artist
The late jazz musician Charles Neville playing the saxophone.
2 of 2  — Charles Neville.jpg
The late jazz musician Charles Neville playing the saxophone.
Courtesy / Blues to Green

Happy Mardi Gras, everybody!

Not only are we going to show you a way to celebrate this evening, we’ll get you acquainted with the people behind it. Blues to Green, an organization that celebrates the life of Charles Neville of the Neville Brothers, is throwing a Fat Tuesday community celebration this evening at 7 p.m. at the White Lion Brewing Company in Springfield. We are joined by event organizers Kristin Neville, founder and Executive Director of Blues to Green, and Raymond Berry Jr., founder of White Lion Brewery, about this upcoming event and continuing the legacy of Charles Neville.

How did the study and pursuit of music impact Grammy winning musician Charles Neville himself? Well, we find out by revisiting a conversation between Monte and Neville back in 2013, where they talked about his journey and background as a musician, his life inside a musical family, and his move from NOLA to the 413.

We revisit the Fat Tuesday celebration at the White Lion, and talk to another 413 transplant from New Orleans, musician Samirah Evans, who will be performing at the event. We talk to Evans about becoming a Massachusetts resident following the wreckage from Hurricane Katrina, her musical background in the magical New Orleans, and her preparation for her performance at the White Lion.

ARTS & CULTUREMUSIC
