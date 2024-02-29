© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 14, 2024: Ash Valentine Reservoir

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 29, 2024 at 5:10 PM EST
Portrait featuring comedian and author Aparna Nancherla.
Portrait featuring comedian and author Aparna Nancherla.
The Enfield Overlook in Ware, Massachusetts, with a view of what used to be the town of Enfield and is now part of the Quabbin Reservoir.
The Enfield Overlook in Ware, Massachusetts, with a view of what used to be the town of Enfield and is now part of the Quabbin Reservoir.
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
For nearly a decade, Amherst College has thrown an annual LitFest featuring high profile authors and poets on and off campus. Here to talk more about the festival are Amherst College alums Aparna Nancherla, year 2005 graduate and highly successful comedian, and Jen Acker, year 2000 graduate, author, LitFest organizer, and editor in chief of The Common. We chat with Nancherla as she gears up for her feature in the festival, and hear from Acker about all that is involved in throwing the event.

We delight in linguistic misfires today with wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster. We talk about mondegreens, where they get their name, and our personal experiences with mishearing.

And, in the early 1900s, four western Massachusetts towns were flooded to fill the Quabbin reservoir, which wiped them off the map and provided Boston and the surrounding areas with drinking water. Today, the towns closest to the reservoir do not have access to that fresh, clean supply. Here to talk more about this is NEPM's Alden Bourne, who has been reporting on water quality issues of the reservoir’s surrounding areas and what Beacon Hill is aiming to do about it.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
