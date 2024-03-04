Feb. 20, 2024

Today is about protecting our community.

We’re checking in on our trans friends with a photography project that looks at young people who transcend gender norms. Created in response to the surge in transphobic legislation across the country, “Are You OK?” is an ongoing series by Jesse Freidin that centers transgender and gender-expansive youth with their families and caregivers. We’ll speak with him about the importance of seeing oneself in places of safety, and how crucial it is to amplify voices of some of the most vulnerable in our communities: children.

And we’ll celebrate the 50th anniversary of a simple act of civil disobedience that would come to define anti-nuclear protests in the area for years to come. We’ll sit with the tower toppler himself, Sam Lovejoy, before we all get a chance to celebrate No Nukes on The Montague Plains together at the Shea Theater later this week.