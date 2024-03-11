© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 29, 2024: A long shift

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 11, 2024 at 1:37 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Ray Radigan, curator and assistant director of the Memorial Hall Museum, is standing in the doorway of the museum.
1 of 3  — PXL_20240227_135904678.jpg
Ray Radigan, curator and assistant director of the Memorial Hall Museum, is standing in the doorway of the museum.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
James L. Swanson is the author of "The Deerfield Massacre: A Surprise Attack, a Forced March, and the Fight for Survival in Early America."
2 of 3  — AuthorPhoto_crop_Credit_LisaNipp.jpg
James L. Swanson is the author of "The Deerfield Massacre: A Surprise Attack, a Forced March, and the Fight for Survival in Early America."
Lisa Nipp / Submitted
Monte Belmonte is inside the Memorial Hall Museum and talking to two staff members, Ray Radigan and Lindsay Kruzlic.
3 of 3  — PXL_20240227_143326473.jpg
Monte Belmonte is inside the Memorial Hall Museum and talking to two staff members, Ray Radigan and Lindsay Kruzlic.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

It's the 320th anniversary of the Deerfield Raid, and a lot of details have been unearthed about the incident in the intervening years.

Author and historian James Swanson covers this event in his book, “The Deerfield Massacre: A Surprise Attack, a Forced March, and the Fight for Survival in Early America.” Before he visits Deerfield Academy this weekend, he chats with us about the details surrounding the massacre, how it’s been portrayed over the course of American history, and how it parallels to global events.

And, we see some relevant relics of the raid at Deerfield’s Memorial Hall Museum, which will also host Swanson on March 3rd. They’ve just updated their exhibit to be more inclusive of the many people involved in the event, and it all centers one surviving door. We chat with Curator and Assistant Director Ray Radigan and Curatorial Assistant Lindsay Kruzlic about shifts in perspective and how to get more diverse stories represented in their displays.

Plus, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern sees the congressman beset with a series of delays causing much consternation.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 HISTORYGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith