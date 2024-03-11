Feb. 29, 2024: A long shift

It's the 320th anniversary of the Deerfield Raid, and a lot of details have been unearthed about the incident in the intervening years.

Author and historian James Swanson covers this event in his book, “The Deerfield Massacre: A Surprise Attack, a Forced March, and the Fight for Survival in Early America.” Before he visits Deerfield Academy this weekend, he chats with us about the details surrounding the massacre, how it’s been portrayed over the course of American history, and how it parallels to global events.

And, we see some relevant relics of the raid at Deerfield’s Memorial Hall Museum, which will also host Swanson on March 3rd. They’ve just updated their exhibit to be more inclusive of the many people involved in the event, and it all centers one surviving door. We chat with Curator and Assistant Director Ray Radigan and Curatorial Assistant Lindsay Kruzlic about shifts in perspective and how to get more diverse stories represented in their displays.

Plus, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern sees the congressman beset with a series of delays causing much consternation.