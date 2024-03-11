Mar. 6, 2024: Girls to the front

Based in Holyoke, Girls Inc. of the Valley's mission is to inspire all youth to be strong, smart, and bold. Their vision is of an equitable society in which all youth have the chance to develop and achieve their full potential, no matter their gender. Here to tell us more about their mission and new location is the director of development and communications, Jess Colson, and board member Nikai Fondon.

We sit with all-around food justice champion Liz Wills-O’Gilvie who is taking part in CISA’s storytelling event, Field Notes, this Sunday. We join CISA’s Jacob Nelson to ask her more about her work with Gardening the Community, the Springfield Food Policy Council, and what inspires her to get up on stage to tell her story from the perspective of a Black farmer and community activist.

And, we challenge resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, with a listener question about a contention in pronunciation.