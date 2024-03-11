© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413
The Fabulous 413

Mar. 6, 2024: Girls to the front

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 11, 2024 at 2:18 PM EDT
Kaliis Smith and Monte Belmonte are with Nikai Fondon and Jess Colson of Girls Inc. of the Valley.
Based in Holyoke, Girls Inc. of the Valley's mission is to inspire all youth to be strong, smart, and bold. Their vision is of an equitable society in which all youth have the chance to develop and achieve their full potential, no matter their gender. Here to tell us more about their mission and new location is the director of development and communications, Jess Colson, and board member Nikai Fondon.

We sit with all-around food justice champion Liz Wills-O’Gilvie who is taking part in CISA’s storytelling event, Field Notes, this Sunday. We join CISA’s Jacob Nelson to ask her more about her work with Gardening the Community, the Springfield Food Policy Council, and what inspires her to get up on stage to tell her story from the perspective of a Black farmer and community activist.

And, we challenge resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, with a listener question about a contention in pronunciation.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 AGRICULTUREMERRIAM-WEBSTERCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
