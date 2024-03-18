© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Mar. 15, 2024: Tangled burgundy daisy

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 18, 2024 at 1:29 PM EDT
Keith Lockhart is a conductor for the Boston Pops.
1 of 3  — Keith Lockhart.jpg
Keith Lockhart is a conductor for the Boston Pops.
Courtesy / BSO
Monte Belmonte is with Yankee Sippah and Wine Son at State Street Fruit Store.
2 of 3  — PXL_20240306_223321595.jpg
Monte Belmonte is with Yankee Sippah and Wine Son at State Street Fruit Store.
Kalliis Smith / NEPM
Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem are performing in the NEPM studios for Live Music Friday.
3 of 3  — PXL_20240315_191044368.jpg
Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem are performing in the NEPM studios for Live Music Friday.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

It's warming up and there's music in the air.

This year’s Tanglewood schedule has just come out, and it’s AWESOME! So, of course, we talk with our Tanglewood correspondent, Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart, about what’s new with the music center this summer. He touches on this season's program and what to expect for opening weekend.

For this week's Thunderdome we’ll head to State Street Fruit Store to engage in a civil war between two bottles of white Burgundy from the northern and southern regions of France. We determine which bottle of chardonnay comes out on top.

And, we’ll get another glimpse of the Back Porch Festival with Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem for Live Music Friday. We talk about their anticipations as they prepare for their two performances in this weekend’s festival.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
