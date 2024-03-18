Mar. 15, 2024: Tangled burgundy daisy

It's warming up and there's music in the air.

This year’s Tanglewood schedule has just come out, and it’s AWESOME! So, of course, we talk with our Tanglewood correspondent, Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart, about what’s new with the music center this summer. He touches on this season's program and what to expect for opening weekend.

For this week's Thunderdome we’ll head to State Street Fruit Store to engage in a civil war between two bottles of white Burgundy from the northern and southern regions of France. We determine which bottle of chardonnay comes out on top.

And, we’ll get another glimpse of the Back Porch Festival with Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem for Live Music Friday. We talk about their anticipations as they prepare for their two performances in this weekend’s festival.