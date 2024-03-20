© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Mar. 19, 2024: March of time

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 20, 2024 at 1:31 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Photo of the interior of Atkins Farm Country Market.
1 of 2  — PXL_20240318_134852039.jpg
Photo of the interior of Atkins Farm Country Market.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Monte Belmonte is with Aaron Borucki at Downtown Sounds.
2 of 2  — PXL_20240315_141658284.jpg
Monte Belmonte is with Aaron Borucki at Downtown Sounds.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

It’s more than just legacy that we discover by looking at the past.

Sometimes, we see a way forwards. What started as an orchard in 188, evolved into a retail market in 1962, and has continued to expand into what we now know as Atkins Farms Country Market. Although the original orchard is no longer attached to the retail store, the location is still dedicated to providing local produce and prepared foods to meet the needs of the community. We chat with the Jen Adams, Andy Ladas, and Kelly Lannon about building a healthy work community, the importance of connecting with local farms, and the power of cider donuts.

Occasionally, it reveals things we missed. Local historian and archivist for Springfield Museums Cliff McCarthydrop by the studios to tell us of more Black figures from Western Massachusetts history including Aaron Nazro and the League of Gileadites, and give some insight how you too could become part of the process to make these hidden figures in time more visible to more folx.

And if we’re lucky, those looks through time take us much further than we would have thought. Such is the case at Downtown Sounds in Northampton, where a chance appraisal of an old Martin Guitar lead Aaron Borucki through more channels in American luthier history than he could have imagined. We talk with him about the cascade of discoveries he encountered surrounding the1868 instrument, and what impact learning about the guitar has on his outlook as well as the store’s.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 CISA Local Hero SpotlightHISTORYMUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith