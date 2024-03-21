© 2024 New England Public Media

Mar. 21, 2024: Finding a way home

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 21, 2024 at 4:24 PM EDT
The Fair Housing and Civil Rights Conference brings together people who share a commitment to protecting and furthering the rights of all Americans, both regionally and nationwide. We invite conference hosts John Fisher, fair housing coordinator for Way Finders, and Shaundell Diaz, entry coordinator for Three County Continuum of Care, to tell us more about the conference and how folx can come together to effectuate change on both a local and national level.

Tonight at 9, NEPM TV will air a new documentary, “Where I Became,” that explores the personal journeys of a group of Smith students who left their homes in South Africa to pursue their dreams. We are joined by those alums, Jane Dawson Shang ‘82 and and filmmaker Council Brandon, who is also a Smithie, to tell us more about the film.

And, we’re McGoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern and he touches on the end of theoccupation of his Northampton office, his face to face with the president on St. Patrick’s Day, and whether or not the government shuts down this weekend.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
