Mar. 21, 2024: Finding a way home

The Fair Housing and Civil Rights Conference brings together people who share a commitment to protecting and furthering the rights of all Americans, both regionally and nationwide. We invite conference hosts John Fisher, fair housing coordinator for Way Finders, and Shaundell Diaz, entry coordinator for Three County Continuum of Care, to tell us more about the conference and how folx can come together to effectuate change on both a local and national level.

Tonight at 9, NEPM TV will air a new documentary, “Where I Became,” that explores the personal journeys of a group of Smith students who left their homes in South Africa to pursue their dreams. We are joined by those alums, Jane Dawson Shang ‘82 and and filmmaker Council Brandon, who is also a Smithie, to tell us more about the film.

And, we’re McGoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern and he touches on the end of theoccupation of his Northampton office, his face to face with the president on St. Patrick’s Day, and whether or not the government shuts down this weekend.