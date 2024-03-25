© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Mar. 25, 2024: Railroad moon, Farm to School and embarrassing history

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 25, 2024 at 4:58 PM EDT
Karen Chase is the author of "History is Embarrassing."
We’ll hear about the Massachusetts Farm to School conference with panelists Irene Shiang Li, food justice advocate and co-founder of Mei Mei Dumplings in Boston; Shavel’le Olivier, the executive director of Mattapan Food and Fitness Coalition; and Easthampton’s Ollie Perrault, a seventeen year old climate activist, farmer, director of Youth Climate Action Now, and founding member of Maura Healey's advisory Youth Climate Council. These folx are here to tell us more about bringing fresh food and food education to our local communities.

Plus, we invite western Massachusetts author Karen Chase to talk about her new book “History is Embarrassing.” We hear about the writing process and the importance of retelling history through diverse and personal perspectives, even when it’s embarrassing!

And, we’ll explore the cosmos with Mr. Universe! There have been talks to build a railroad on the moon, and Hampshire professor Salman Hameed tells us who would do it and why.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
