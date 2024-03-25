Mar. 25, 2024: Railroad moon, Farm to School and embarrassing history

We’ll hear about the Massachusetts Farm to School conference with panelists Irene Shiang Li, food justice advocate and co-founder of Mei Mei Dumplings in Boston; Shavel’le Olivier, the executive director of Mattapan Food and Fitness Coalition; and Easthampton’s Ollie Perrault, a seventeen year old climate activist, farmer, director of Youth Climate Action Now, and founding member of Maura Healey's advisory Youth Climate Council. These folx are here to tell us more about bringing fresh food and food education to our local communities.

Plus, we invite western Massachusetts author Karen Chase to talk about her new book “History is Embarrassing.” We hear about the writing process and the importance of retelling history through diverse and personal perspectives, even when it’s embarrassing!

And, we’ll explore the cosmos with Mr. Universe! There have been talks to build a railroad on the moon, and Hampshire professor Salman Hameed tells us who would do it and why.