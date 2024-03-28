Mar. 27, 2024: Arts, culture, and the future

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) has announced that internationally acclaimed conductor Mei-Ann Chen is joining the SSO as artistic advisor, a newly-created position effective for the 2024-25 season. We chat with the maestra herself and the SSO president and CEO, Paul Lambert, about this new era for the SSO.

We also talk with Ayize Jama-Everett, author of a collection of afrofuturistic books, the “Liminal Series,” and director of a new documentary about psychedelics in the black community, “A Table of Our Own: A Documentary About Black People and Psychedelics.” He’s coming to Book Moon Books in Easthampton this Thursday afternoon, and he’s here to tell us that having superpowers doesn’t make you a superhero.

And, we’re bumping our beloved Word Nerd to tomorrow’s show to make room for NEPM’s own Jill Kaufman. She'll show us the light at the end of the tunnels for the strike at MASS MoCA and receivership for Holyoke public schools.