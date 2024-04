We interview a few western Massachusetts residents who represent the “H-No” movement. Organizers, who take inspiration from the town of Amherst, are pushing a petition for lawmakers to embrace the silent “H” in all western Massachusetts cities, towns, and counties. You can hear these conversations plus a statement from the governor on today's show, Apr. 1, but make sure you stay tuned to see if this continues to be a hot-button issue on April tird!