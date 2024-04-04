Apr. 3, 2024: The three Rs of the snowpocalypse

We get a bonus Live Music Wednesday with indie rocker Caroline Rose, who’ll wrap their 2-day residency at Bombyx Wednesday evening. We get to hear some of their music and perspective on the emotional experience of performing.

We also check in with the western Massachusetts weather nut, Dave Hayes, about the slightly unseasonable sky-goings-on.

And, we’ll chat with Diane and Robert Rollins on the long road to bringing produce and poultry to the region at D & R Farm in Hampden. They’ll tell us about the incredibly expansive and accommodating agricultural model they’ve developed over the past 15 years.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, marks the time in our vocabulary with retronyms.

