PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Apr. 3, 2024: The three Rs of the snowpocalypse

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published April 4, 2024 at 4:03 PM EDT
Singer-songwriter Caroline Rose performed at Bombyx during a two-day residency.
Singer-songwriter Caroline Rose performed at Bombyx during a two-day residency.
Robert and Diane Rollins are the owners of D & R Farm.
Dave Hayes smiling next to laptops displaying weather radars.
Dave Hayes smiling next to laptops displaying weather radars.
Emily Brewster shows Monte Belmonte around Merriam-Webster in Springfield, Mass.
Emily Brewster shows Monte Belmonte around Merriam-Webster in Springfield, Mass.
We get a bonus Live Music Wednesday with indie rocker Caroline Rose, who’ll wrap their 2-day residency at Bombyx Wednesday evening. We get to hear some of their music and perspective on the emotional experience of performing.

We also check in with the western Massachusetts weather nut, Dave Hayes, about the slightly unseasonable sky-goings-on.

And, we’ll chat with Diane and Robert Rollins on the long road to bringing produce and poultry to the region at D & R Farm in Hampden. They’ll tell us about the incredibly expansive and accommodating agricultural model they’ve developed over the past 15 years.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, marks the time in our vocabulary with retronyms.

The Fabulous 413
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
