April 4, 2024: Lands real, imagined, and connected

We’re revisiting the Power of Truths festival which will be taking place at Bombyx April 5-6 when we talk to the many hat-wearing Khalif Neville. He will be expanding realities into the fourth dimension at this weekend’s festival, and he is here to tell us about the process of designing a virtual world.

On Sunday at Bombyx, swiftly following the Power of Truths festival, will come the Connections Concert featuring an array of solo and collaborative music ranging from classical to modern. Designed to diverge from typical expectations of classical music concerts, the event will embrace curiosity, diversity, and openness rather than prioritizing perfection. We speak to musicians Charlotte Malin and Sophie Lippert about their upcoming performance and how they will embrace their music as something that is alive, vital and joyful.

And, it’s Thursday so we are McGoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern. Today’s show is following the deaths of seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) volunteers from an Israeli airstrike earlier this week. McGovern touches on his personal connection to WCK’s founder and chief feeding officer, Chef José Andrés, and both of their continuing frustrations with the American and Israeli governments.