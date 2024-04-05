© 2024 New England Public Media

PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

April 4, 2024: Lands real, imagined, and connected

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published April 5, 2024 at 3:06 PM EDT
Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith are with musicians Charlotte Malin and Sophie Lippert.
1 of 2  — PXL_20240404_200336281.jpg
Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith are with musicians Charlotte Malin and Sophie Lippert.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
Designer Khalif Neville is in the NEPM studios with his virtual reality gear.
2 of 2  — PXL_20240402_144110286.jpg
Designer Khalif Neville is in the NEPM studios with his virtual reality gear.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We’re revisiting the Power of Truths festival which will be taking place at Bombyx April 5-6 when we talk to the many hat-wearing Khalif Neville. He will be expanding realities into the fourth dimension at this weekend’s festival, and he is here to tell us about the process of designing a virtual world.

On Sunday at Bombyx, swiftly following the Power of Truths festival, will come the Connections Concert featuring an array of solo and collaborative music ranging from classical to modern. Designed to diverge from typical expectations of classical music concerts, the event will embrace curiosity, diversity, and openness rather than prioritizing perfection. We speak to musicians Charlotte Malin and Sophie Lippert about their upcoming performance and how they will embrace their music as something that is alive, vital and joyful.

And, it’s Thursday so we are McGoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern. Today’s show is following the deaths of seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) volunteers from an Israeli airstrike earlier this week. McGovern touches on his personal connection to WCK’s founder and chief feeding officer, Chef José Andrés, and both of their continuing frustrations with the American and Israeli governments.

ARTS & CULTURE WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS COMMUNITY ACTION McGoverning with McGovern GOVERNMENT & POLITICS MUSIC
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
