The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

April 5, 2024: Double music, Top Beds

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 9, 2024 at 3:37 PM EDT
Lady Moon & The Eclipse is an Oakland and Brooklyn based band that draws rhythmic inspiration from R&B and afro-beats.
1 of 2  — NEPM The Fab 413 040524-8270.jpg
Lady Moon & The Eclipse is an Oakland and Brooklyn based band that draws rhythmic inspiration from R&B and afro-beats.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
Tip Top Wine Shop is located in Easthampton.
2 of 2  — PXL_20240213_232006493.jpg
Tip Top Wine Shop is located in Easthampton.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

For our first feature in our double Live Music Friday, we are visited by the multi-cultural ensemble that is Lady Moon & The Eclipse before their sets at the Marigold Theater and the Foundry this weekend. Based in both Oakland and Brooklyn, they’ve traveled far and wide to deliver soaring vocal textures that draw inspiration from the rhythms of R&B and afro-beats. They help us explore our cosmic souls live in the NEPM studio.

We also take a nap for charity with the Cancer Connection’s “Bed In” and check in with the folx who inherited the event at Greenfield Savings Bank on King St. The goal is to spread awareness and foster a space for holistic and integrative therapy for not just those going through a cancer diagnosis, but their caregivers, too.

And, for Live Music Friday’s second feature, we take on western Massachusetts band StompBox Trio fresh from their appearance at the Cancer Connection. This Friday, April 8, you can bear witness to their soulful collision of classic 20th century American blues and 21st century mojo at the Parlor Room in Northampton.

Plus, we head to Whoville for this week’s Wine Thunderdome to meet with the folx at Tip Top Wine Shop to give power to our palates. We are the judges to declare victory in the battle of two crime-fighting bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 MUSICLive Music FridayWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSCOMMUNITY ACTIONWINE & SPIRITSThunderdome
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
