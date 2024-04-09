April 5, 2024: Double music, Top Beds

For our first feature in our double Live Music Friday, we are visited by the multi-cultural ensemble that is Lady Moon & The Eclipse before their sets at the Marigold Theater and the Foundry this weekend. Based in both Oakland and Brooklyn, they’ve traveled far and wide to deliver soaring vocal textures that draw inspiration from the rhythms of R&B and afro-beats. They help us explore our cosmic souls live in the NEPM studio.

We also take a nap for charity with the Cancer Connection’s “Bed In” and check in with the folx who inherited the event at Greenfield Savings Bank on King St. The goal is to spread awareness and foster a space for holistic and integrative therapy for not just those going through a cancer diagnosis, but their caregivers, too.

And, for Live Music Friday’s second feature, we take on western Massachusetts band StompBox Trio fresh from their appearance at the Cancer Connection. This Friday, April 8, you can bear witness to their soulful collision of classic 20th century American blues and 21st century mojo at the Parlor Room in Northampton.

Plus, we head to Whoville for this week’s Wine Thunderdome to meet with the folx at Tip Top Wine Shop to give power to our palates. We are the judges to declare victory in the battle of two crime-fighting bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon.

