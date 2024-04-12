© 2024 New England Public Media

April 10, 2024: Kids question the eclipse

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 12, 2024 at 2:19 PM EDT
Kaliis Smith is with Monte Belmonte's kids, Pax and Enzo in New Haven, Vermont.
We’re still reeling from Monday’s astronomical phenomenon. We share our eventful journey so you can hear all about our trials, tribulations, and blown alternators to view the oncoming darkness. It’s safe to say that the challenges in our travels did not eclipse our fun.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and we hear about the Children's Advocacy Center community luminaria event, "This Little Light of Mine," which is designed to raise awareness of child abuse in Hampshire County. In to talk more about the event and the nonprofit’s programming is Executive Director Kara McElhone and volunteer Alice Barber. We learn how their multidisciplinary team addresses allegations of child abuse to create a comfortable space for children to tell their stories.

And, we get a look into the real life of Johnny Appleseed, a local legend and apparent past resident of Longmeadow. Melissa Cybulski, author of “Appleseeds: A Boy Named Johnny Chapman,” is here to talk more about his story and what inspired her to translate it into a book for early readers.

Plus, we have more word talk with our resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at the new official companion to the AP Stylebook, Merriam-Webster. She tells us more about the discourse surrounding the phrase, “beg the question.”

