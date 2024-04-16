April 15, 2024: Redefined

This episode is about finding your way in the universe.

We gear up for the Easthampton Film Festival which will feature 38 independent films, more than half of which involve Massachusetts based filmmakers. We chat with event organizer Chris Ferry and filmmakers Christian Banda and KT Baldassaro about the road to production and how one finds filmmaking, or how it finds you.

We bear witness to and disseminate the newest version of the one character show, "SUGA," at Double Edge Theater starring Travis Coe. Opening this Wednesday, the work dares to approach the arc of life. We talk to some of the folks involved, including Coe himself, to hear about discovering what ritual is, understanding what the God inside of you looks like, and how it all comes together in one beautiful performance.

And, a week later, Mr. Universe and Hampshire College professor Salman Hameed breaks down what we really got to see during the eclipse.