April 15, 2024: Redefined

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published April 16, 2024 at 4:14 PM EDT
The Double Edge Theater in Ashfield will hold a live production of "SUGA" April 17-21.
1 of 3  — PXL_20240411_000159594.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
The Double Edge Theater in Ashfield will hold a live production of "SUGA" April 17-21.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The one-character live production, "SUGA," will be showing April 17-20
2 of 3  — PXL_20240411_000137658.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
The on-character live production, "SUGA," will be showing April 17-21 at the Double Edge Theater.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed during a Kitchen Table Astonomy segment.
3 of 3  — Salman pluto.jpg
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed during a Kitchen Table Astonomy segment.
Monte Belmonte / NEPM

This episode is about finding your way in the universe.

We gear up for the Easthampton Film Festival which will feature 38 independent films, more than half of which involve Massachusetts based filmmakers. We chat with event organizer Chris Ferry and filmmakers Christian Banda and KT Baldassaro about the road to production and how one finds filmmaking, or how it finds you.

We bear witness to and disseminate the newest version of the one character show, "SUGA," at Double Edge Theater starring Travis Coe. Opening this Wednesday, the work dares to approach the arc of life. We talk to some of the folks involved, including Coe himself, to hear about discovering what ritual is, understanding what the God inside of you looks like, and how it all comes together in one beautiful performance.

And, a week later, Mr. Universe and Hampshire College professor Salman Hameed breaks down what we really got to see during the eclipse.

Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
