April 18, 2024: Longevity

This week’s CISA Local Hero Spotlight brings us to Thomas and Pat Zuzgo and the farm they started more than 50 years ago, Twenty Acre Farm. They let us sneak a peak at their 15 greenhouses, tell us about their journeys as people and farmers, and discuss how they stand to fare as a family-owned farm facing a changing climate.

We are joined by the award-winning actor, director, and producer, Karen Allen, who stars in the 2022 film, A State of Twilight. Screening this weekend at the Triplex in Great Barrington, the film is a highly poignant depiction of the end stage of life and one’s choice to depart on their own terms, alone. The highly accomplished actress talks to us about the film, her connection to the story, and her journey that led her permanent residency in the Berkshires.

And, it’s time to McGovern with Rep. Jim McGovern to get into House pot-stirrer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, sending aid to Ukraine, and more insider perspective from the House floor.