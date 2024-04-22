© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

April 18, 2024: Longevity

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 22, 2024 at 3:20 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Twenty Acres Farm in Hadley, Massachusetts grow flowers and vegetables.
1 of 3  — PXL_20240416_124950722.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
Twenty Acres Farm in Hadley, Massachusetts grow flowers and vegetables.
Kaliis Smith
Promotional graphic for the 2024 film, A Stage of Twilight, directed by Sarah T. Schwab and starring Karen Allen.
2 of 3  — Untitled-2.png
Promotional graphic for the 2024 film, A Stage of Twilight, directed by Sarah T. Schwab and starring Karen Allen.
Cardinal Flix
House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., speaks at the impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump in 2019.
3 of 3  — mcgovern.jpeg
House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., speaks at the impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump in 2019.
U.S. House Television / AP

This week’s CISA Local Hero Spotlight brings us to Thomas and Pat Zuzgo and the farm they started more than 50 years ago, Twenty Acre Farm. They let us sneak a peak at their 15 greenhouses, tell us about their journeys as people and farmers, and discuss how they stand to fare as a family-owned farm facing a changing climate.

We are joined by the award-winning actor, director, and producer, Karen Allen, who stars in the 2022 film, A State of Twilight. Screening this weekend at the Triplex in Great Barrington, the film is a highly poignant depiction of the end stage of life and one’s choice to depart on their own terms, alone. The highly accomplished actress talks to us about the film, her connection to the story, and her journey that led her permanent residency in the Berkshires.

And, it’s time to McGovern with Rep. Jim McGovern to get into House pot-stirrer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, sending aid to Ukraine, and more insider perspective from the House floor.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMcGoverning with McGovernFILM & MOVIESCISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith