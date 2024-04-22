April 19, 2024: Spiderwick & cannabis

Tomorrow is April 20, better known as 4/20, and we talk to Payton Shubrick, CEO and founder of the Black family-owned cannabis dispensary, 6 Bricks, right here in Springfield. We gain her perspective about the changing marijuana climate and how federal and state regulations and taxes impact the small businesses the most. The door to enter the cannabis industry is extremely slim, so we hear how 6 Bricks implements equity into their hiring process and business practice.

The TV adaptation of the Spiderwick Chronicles premieres today and we invite the creators of the iconic children’s fantasy books, Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi, to tell us more about it. While film adaptations often compress stories that originate in book form, the new TV series creates the opportunity to expand on the universe and characters. The fantastical creatives show us how they found the world of fae, how it brought them together, and how their work helps capture the feeling of their childhoods.

And, it’s Friday so we invite The Mary Jane Jones band ahead of their 420 Soul Celebration at the Marigold Theater in Easthampton. We get to hear some tunes from only a portion of their normally very large band live on air.