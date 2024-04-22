© 2024 New England Public Media

PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

April 19, 2024: Spiderwick & cannabis

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 22, 2024 at 4:05 PM EDT
Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, the imaginations behind the Spiderwick Chronicles, are with Monte and Kaliis in the studio.
1 of 2  — spiderwick.png
Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, the imaginations behind the Spiderwick Chronicles, are with Monte and Kaliis in the studio.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
Monte and Kaliis are with 6 Bricks Cannabis Dispensary CEO Payton Shubrick and lead singer of Mary Jane Jones band Mandy Pachios.
2 of 2  — PXL_20240419_200013070.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
Monte and Kaliis are with 6 Bricks Cannabis Dispensary CEO Payton Shubrick and lead singer of Mary Jane Jones band Mandy Pachios.
Tony Dunne / NEPM

Tomorrow is April 20, better known as 4/20, and we talk to Payton Shubrick, CEO and founder of the Black family-owned cannabis dispensary, 6 Bricks, right here in Springfield. We gain her perspective about the changing marijuana climate and how federal and state regulations and taxes impact the small businesses the most. The door to enter the cannabis industry is extremely slim, so we hear how 6 Bricks implements equity into their hiring process and business practice.

The TV adaptation of the Spiderwick Chronicles premieres today and we invite the creators of the iconic children’s fantasy books, Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi, to tell us more about it. While film adaptations often compress stories that originate in book form, the new TV series creates the opportunity to expand on the universe and characters. The fantastical creatives show us how they found the world of fae, how it brought them together, and how their work helps capture the feeling of their childhoods.

And, it’s Friday so we invite The Mary Jane Jones band ahead of their 420 Soul Celebration at the Marigold Theater in Easthampton. We get to hear some tunes from only a portion of their normally very large band live on air.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
