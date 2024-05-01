April 30, 2024: The pride of symphonic Amythyst

We speak with the people behind the Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s (SSO) upcoming program "Bugs Bunny at the Symphony" this weekend. We want to know more about how the event came to be, so we invite NEPM Classical’s John Nowacki, Emmy award-winning conductor Goerge Daugherty, and SSO President Paul Lambert to tell us more.

We hang out with rising folk phenom, Amythyst Kiah, who’ll be playing at the Parlor Room tonight. The self-taught breakthrough artist from Tennessee is also featured in PBS’s Express Way with Dulé Hill. We have the pleasure of hearing her perspective on being part of the next generation of Black folk singers, and hear some live music as a bonus.

Plus, Pride season’s first bloom is about to unleash all the glitter onto the meadows and streets of Northampton on May 4. We talk with two organizers of Hampshire Pride, Clay Pearson and Alden Peotter, about the local history of Pride and all the festivities we can look forward to this Saturday.