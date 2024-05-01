© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

April 30, 2024: The pride of symphonic Amythyst

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published May 1, 2024 at 3:36 PM EDT
Amythyst Kiah is a folk singer-songwriter from Tennessee.
Clay Pearson and Alden Peotterare two organizers of the Hampshire Pride Parade.
Promotional graphic is advertising for the "Bugs Bunny at the Symphony" at the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.
We speak with the people behind the Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s (SSO) upcoming program "Bugs Bunny at the Symphony" this weekend. We want to know more about how the event came to be, so we invite NEPM Classical’s John Nowacki, Emmy award-winning conductor Goerge Daugherty, and SSO President Paul Lambert to tell us more.

We hang out with rising folk phenom, Amythyst Kiah, who’ll be playing at the Parlor Room tonight. The self-taught breakthrough artist from Tennessee is also featured in PBS’s Express Way with Dulé Hill. We have the pleasure of hearing her perspective on being part of the next generation of Black folk singers, and hear some live music as a bonus.

Plus, Pride season’s first bloom is about to unleash all the glitter onto the meadows and streets of Northampton on May 4. We talk with two organizers of Hampshire Pride, Clay Pearson and Alden Peotter, about the local history of Pride and all the festivities we can look forward to this Saturday.

Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
