May 1, 2024: Beats of historic solidarity

On that note, we revisit some pivotal moments in the American labor movement. When the power of Joseph McCarthy’s Red Scare began to target organized labor, workers in Greenfield fought back. We chat with the creators of a new radio documentary, “At Sword’s Point,” that covers this piece of local history that is now available for streaming.

And, we’ll put even more local lore into our weekend when we talk to Springfield Museums archivist Cliff McCarthy and Westfield State professor Nicholas Aieta about HistoryFest, a gathering that will force local history nerds to talk to each other. Happening May 4, we catch a glimpse of what we will see at the event.

Plus, you wouldn’t think the U.S. State Department would create an organization that brings together musicians from all over the world to foster ingenuity, but we’ll show you how you’re wrong when we talk to folx from OneBeat. They tell us more about the creative incubator for social-based entrepreneurship that connects artists from every corner of the globe before their performance at Bombyx May 5.