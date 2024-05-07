© 2024 New England Public Media

May 1, 2024: Beats of historic solidarity

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 7, 2024 at 2:16 PM EDT
Union members at Greenfield Tap and Die were called out for a strike vote held in the Garden Theater in downtown Greenfield. The Greenfield Recorder ran this photo the next day with a caption that acknowledged the irony in the movie's title given the union's circumstances in 1952.
1 of 2  — ASP_At Swords Point Marquee.jpeg
Union members at Greenfield Tap and Die were called out for a strike vote held in the Garden Theater in downtown Greenfield. The Greenfield Recorder ran this photo the next day with a caption that acknowledged the irony in the movie’s title given the union’s circumstances in 1952.

Greenfield Recorder
Springfield Museums archivist Cliff McCarthy is with Westfield State professor Nicholas Aieta
2 of 2  — PXL_20240425_143412841.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
Springfield Museums archivist Cliff McCarthy is with Westfield State professor Nicholas Aieta
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

April is history!

On that note, we revisit some pivotal moments in the American labor movement. When the power of Joseph McCarthy’s Red Scare began to target organized labor, workers in Greenfield fought back. We chat with the creators of a new radio documentary, “At Sword’s Point,” that covers this piece of local history that is now available for streaming.

And, we’ll put even more local lore into our weekend when we talk to Springfield Museums archivist Cliff McCarthy and Westfield State professor Nicholas Aieta about HistoryFest, a gathering that will force local history nerds to talk to each other. Happening May 4, we catch a glimpse of what we will see at the event.

Plus, you wouldn’t think the U.S. State Department would create an organization that brings together musicians from all over the world to foster ingenuity, but we’ll show you how you’re wrong when we talk to folx from OneBeat. They tell us more about the creative incubator for social-based entrepreneurship that connects artists from every corner of the globe before their performance at Bombyx May 5.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
