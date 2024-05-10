May 9, 2024: Many Returns

We’re back from vacation!

We’re joined by two local troubadours teaming up to bring South American and Iberian guitar styles to the stage at the Parlor Room May 11, Tony Silva and Russell Brooks, formerly known as Lord Russ. We ask the creatives about their musical journeys and get a double shot of live music on a Thursday.

And, Monte tells us about his week in Spain with a good handful of reasons why he was there. He shares a chat with 10 Smithies from the Smith College exchange program, Prescho in Cordoba.

Plus, we get our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern. We hear his take on the UMass administrative response to pro-Palestine demonstrations, leading to the arrests of over 130 UMass students, faculty, and community members.