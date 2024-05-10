© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

May 9, 2024: Many Returns

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 10, 2024 at 12:18 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis are with musicians Russell Brooks and Tony Silva.
House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., speaks at the impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump in 2019.
Russell Brooks and Tony Silva are two musicians performing at the Parlor Room on May 11.
We’re back from vacation!

We’re joined by two local troubadours teaming up to bring South American and Iberian guitar styles to the stage at the Parlor Room May 11, Tony Silva and Russell Brooks, formerly known as Lord Russ. We ask the creatives about their musical journeys and get a double shot of live music on a Thursday.

And, Monte tells us about his week in Spain with a good handful of reasons why he was there. He shares a chat with 10 Smithies from the Smith College exchange program, Prescho in Cordoba.

Plus, we get our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern. We hear his take on the UMass administrative response to pro-Palestine demonstrations, leading to the arrests of over 130 UMass students, faculty, and community members.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
