May 14, 2024: All Iron Guthries

The iconic music venue in Northampton, The Iron Horse, is on the eve of its long-awaited revival. Returning from a partly COVID-induced hiatus, we’re interested in getting into the history of the beloved establishment with a wide swath of folx who've watched its evolution.

We get a tour of the Guthrie Center in Great Barrington, a nonprofit founded in honor of Marjorie and Woody Guthrie by their son, Arlo. We talk to some Guthrie descendents and hear about the family legacy of community action, cultural preservation, and educational advocacy.

And we check in with the members of an Americorps community service project, All Love. They’re throwing a day of activity, food, vendors, and resources this Saturday in Holyoke. We ask them about how they service the community while utilizing the community service organizations and assets already in place.