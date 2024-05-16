© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413
The Fabulous 413

May 14, 2024: All Iron Guthries

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 16, 2024 at 2:57 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis are with Jordi Herold, Iron Horse co-founder, David Sokol, music editor, Dylan Gaffney, local historian
1 of 3  — PXL_20240514_200402145.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
Monte and Kaliis are with Jordi Herold, Iron Horse co-founder, David Sokol, music editor, Dylan Gaffney, local historian, and Mary Gravel, long-time Iron Horse employee.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
2 of 3  — PXL_20240514_160705582.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
Tony Dunne / NEPM
3 of 3  — PXL_20240418_173255809.RAW-01.COVER.jpg
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

The iconic music venue in Northampton, The Iron Horse, is on the eve of its long-awaited revival. Returning from a partly COVID-induced hiatus, we’re interested in getting into the history of the beloved establishment with a wide swath of folx who've watched its evolution.

We get a tour of the Guthrie Center in Great Barrington, a nonprofit founded in honor of Marjorie and Woody Guthrie by their son, Arlo. We talk to some Guthrie descendents and hear about the family legacy of community action, cultural preservation, and educational advocacy.

And we check in with the members of an Americorps community service project, All Love. They’re throwing a day of activity, food, vendors, and resources this Saturday in Holyoke. We ask them about how they service the community while utilizing the community service organizations and assets already in place.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
