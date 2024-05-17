© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

May 16, 2024: The Usual Suspects

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 17, 2024 at 1:23 PM EDT
Reed Farm is the region's only poultry processing plant.
1 of 4  — PXL_20240516_135658432.jpg
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
2 of 4  — PXL_20240516_135751964.jpg
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
3 of 4  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
4 of 4  — The Fab 413 Jim McGovern.jpg

We have our latest CISA Local Hero segment at Reed Farm in Sunderland, the only commercial poultry processing plant in western Massachusetts. An important service for small farms in the area, we get a tour of the place and hear about what it takes to strive towards sustainable and humane processing in a sea of questionable practices on animal farms across the country.

And Rep. Jim McGovern talks about humanitarian developments across seas, upcoming commencements in a time of wide protests, and much more.

Plus, we talk to our resident wordster, Emily Brester of Merriam-Webster, so she can zhuzh up our vocabulary.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
