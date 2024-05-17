May 16, 2024: The Usual Suspects

We have our latest CISA Local Hero segment at Reed Farm in Sunderland, the only commercial poultry processing plant in western Massachusetts. An important service for small farms in the area, we get a tour of the place and hear about what it takes to strive towards sustainable and humane processing in a sea of questionable practices on animal farms across the country.

And Rep. Jim McGovern talks about humanitarian developments across seas, upcoming commencements in a time of wide protests, and much more.

Plus, we talk to our resident wordster, Emily Brester of Merriam-Webster, so she can zhuzh up our vocabulary.