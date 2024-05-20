May 18, 2024: Sunday Sunday Sunday

So much stuff was happening we had to do a whole extra episode about it!

We find out new ways to combat food insecurity in western Massachusetts with Rachel's Table's Outrun Hunger event at Forest Park in Springfield. When 1 in 3 households in the 413 grapple with food insecurity, communities can make a difference. In to tell us more about the history and programming of Rachel’s Table is the teen board and visual design coordinator, Sarah Bate.

We celebrate our families with a new book from highly accomplished author Lesléa Newman, “Joyful Song.” She tells us what it’s like to be an author of banned books and how it relates to her mission of exposing children to the beauty of the world’s diversity. The book is getting a launch party at Lander-Grinspoon Academy, so we also chat with the head of school, Jake Marmer.

And, we see how 9 nations will come together at the Shea Theater in Turners Falls to celebrate some of our newest neighbors with the program, Immigrant Voices. We chat with some of the folks who will be showcasing their creativity as well as the executive director for Center for New Americans, Laurie Millman. We hear about the organization’s event and the programming that provides free English classes and immigration and citizenship services.

