May 18, 2024: Sunday Sunday Sunday

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published May 20, 2024 at 4:07 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis are with author of "Joyful Song," Lesléa Newman, and the head of Lander-Grinspoon Academy, Jake Marmer.
Monte and Kaliis are with author of "Joyful Song," Lesléa Newman, and the head of Lander-Grinspoon Academy, Jake Marmer.
So much stuff was happening we had to do a whole extra episode about it!

We find out new ways to combat food insecurity in western Massachusetts with Rachel's Table's Outrun Hunger event at Forest Park in Springfield. When 1 in 3 households in the 413 grapple with food insecurity, communities can make a difference. In to tell us more about the history and programming of Rachel’s Table is the teen board and visual design coordinator, Sarah Bate.

We celebrate our families with a new book from highly accomplished author Lesléa Newman, “Joyful Song.” She tells us what it’s like to be an author of banned books and how it relates to her mission of exposing children to the beauty of the world’s diversity. The book is getting a launch party at Lander-Grinspoon Academy, so we also chat with the head of school, Jake Marmer.

And, we see how 9 nations will come together at the Shea Theater in Turners Falls to celebrate some of our newest neighbors with the program, Immigrant Voices. We chat with some of the folks who will be showcasing their creativity as well as the executive director for Center for New Americans, Laurie Millman. We hear about the organization’s event and the programming that provides free English classes and immigration and citizenship services.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECOMMUNITY ACTIONBOOKSIMMIGRATION
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte