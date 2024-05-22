© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

May 21, 2024: Milk Academe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 22, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Mapleline Farm produces milk products from Jersey cows in Hadley, MA.
1 of 2  — PXL_20240520_145303310.jpg
Mapleline Farm produces milk products from Jersey cows in Hadley, MA.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
2 of 2  — PXL_20240520_144741134.jpg
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We hang out with the bovine brood at Mapleline Farm in Hadley and hear how the sister team of Jessica Dizek and Jennifer Zima are stewarding the location's 120th year of family operation. We hear about the quest to produce the highest quality of milk with an ongoing commitment to sustainability and the comfort of their army of Jersey girls.

Then, we cross the mountains to Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) in North Adams to chat with President James Birge about the ecologies of higher education.We listen to the expansions in academic and extracurricular programs made as MCLA accepts students from closing colleges.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSCISA Local Hero SpotlightHIGHER EDUCATIONAGRICULTURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith