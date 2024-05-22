May 21, 2024: Milk Academe

We hang out with the bovine brood at Mapleline Farm in Hadley and hear how the sister team of Jessica Dizek and Jennifer Zima are stewarding the location's 120th year of family operation. We hear about the quest to produce the highest quality of milk with an ongoing commitment to sustainability and the comfort of their army of Jersey girls.

Then, we cross the mountains to Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) in North Adams to chat with President James Birge about the ecologies of higher education.We listen to the expansions in academic and extracurricular programs made as MCLA accepts students from closing colleges.