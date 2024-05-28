May 24, 2024: Diving deeply

We start our exploration of the origins of Memorial Day with Clark University history professor Ousmane Power-Greene for the latest Power of History segment. He tells us about the role of Black veterans in memorializing the noble cause of the Union Army during the Civil War.

We have Live Music Friday with legendary fingerpicker and one of the 413’s coolest musicians, Chris Smither, ahead of his sold-out show at Bombyx.

And, Table and Vine ambassador Michael Quinlan shows us the spectrum of Vermentinos for the latest Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome. Three wings enter and one goes home with the both of us.