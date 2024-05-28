© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

May 24, 2024: Diving deeply

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 28, 2024 at 1:31 PM EDT
Michael Quinlan is a fine wine buyer at the flagship Table & Vine. He has brought three bottles of Vermentino to the latest Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome.
Michael Quinlan is a fine wine buyer at the flagship Table & Vine. He has brought three bottles of Vermentino to the latest Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome.
Ousmane Power-Greene is a professor at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, and author of a new novel, "The Confessions of Matthew Strong."
Ousmane Power-Greene is a professor at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, and author of a new novel, "The Confessions of Matthew Strong."
Musician Chris Smither performs on the Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Musician Chris Smither performs on the Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
We start our exploration of the origins of Memorial Day with Clark University history professor Ousmane Power-Greene for the latest Power of History segment. He tells us about the role of Black veterans in memorializing the noble cause of the Union Army during the Civil War.

We have Live Music Friday with legendary fingerpicker and one of the 413’s coolest musicians, Chris Smither, ahead of his sold-out show at Bombyx.

And, Table and Vine ambassador Michael Quinlan shows us the spectrum of Vermentinos for the latest Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome. Three wings enter and one goes home with the both of us.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE HISTORY Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome Power of History Live Music Friday
