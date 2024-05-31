© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

May 30, 2024: Puerto 'sparago

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 31, 2024 at 4:42 PM EDT
MIFA Victory Players are gearing up for their performance, "Puerto Abierto (Open Port)," May 31 and June 1.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Plainfield Farm in Hadley, Massachusetts produces asparagus crops.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Robin Lubbock / WBUR

We get into the Hadley side of the area's asparagus rivalry with Wally Czajkowski of Plainville Farm as we get closer to the NEPM Asparagus Festival this weekend. He gives us a tour of the place and tells us about how his family got into asparagus farming.

We get a glimpse of Puerto Rico and chamber music all at the same time when we preview the MIFA Victory Players’ upcoming program, "Puerto Abierto (Open Port)." They’ll be playing this Friday and Saturday right in the center of Holyoke.

And, we McGovern with Rep. Jim McGovern as he ventures into Trump verdict speculations, agricultural committee openings, flag burnings, foreign policy and much much more.

