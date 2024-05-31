May 30, 2024: Puerto 'sparago

We get into the Hadley side of the area's asparagus rivalry with Wally Czajkowski of Plainville Farm as we get closer to the NEPM Asparagus Festival this weekend. He gives us a tour of the place and tells us about how his family got into asparagus farming.

We get a glimpse of Puerto Rico and chamber music all at the same time when we preview the MIFA Victory Players’ upcoming program, "Puerto Abierto (Open Port)." They’ll be playing this Friday and Saturday right in the center of Holyoke.

And, we McGovern with Rep. Jim McGovern as he ventures into Trump verdict speculations, agricultural committee openings, flag burnings, foreign policy and much much more.