© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

June 4, 2024: Trustees and municipal markets

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 5, 2024 at 1:41 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
In to talk about Chicopee's only farmers market is Jacob Nelson, CISA communications coordinator, Melissa Breor, director of Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, and Erin Sewell, Center Fresh Farmers Market manager.
1 of 1  — PXL_20240603_163640095.jpg
In to talk about Chicopee's only farmers market is Jacob Nelson, CISA communications coordinator, Melissa Breor, director of Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, and Erin Sewell, Center Fresh Farmers Market manager.
NEPM

Starting in 2021 following the pandemic lockdown, Chicopee’s Center Fresh Farmers Market began as part of a wider effort for downtown revival. We talk to the market’s manager, Erin Sewell, and the director of Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, Melissa Breor, about how the city tackles food insecurity every Thursday afternoon.

Founded over 100 years ago, the Trustees of Reservations is dedicated to protecting natural wonders around Massachusetts for the generations to come. We meet with the nonprofit’s CEO, Katie Theoharities, to hear more about the organization’s mission and future plans to protect public access to the outdoors through the changing climate.

And, we learn some asparagus science with the duo of the Tumble Science Podcast from the NEPM Asparagus Festival.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREAGRICULTUREENVIRONMENTCOMMUNITY ACTIONCISA Local Hero Spotlight
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith