June 4, 2024: Trustees and municipal markets

Starting in 2021 following the pandemic lockdown, Chicopee’s Center Fresh Farmers Market began as part of a wider effort for downtown revival. We talk to the market’s manager, Erin Sewell, and the director of Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, Melissa Breor, about how the city tackles food insecurity every Thursday afternoon.

Founded over 100 years ago, the Trustees of Reservations is dedicated to protecting natural wonders around Massachusetts for the generations to come. We meet with the nonprofit’s CEO, Katie Theoharities, to hear more about the organization’s mission and future plans to protect public access to the outdoors through the changing climate.

And, we learn some asparagus science with the duo of the Tumble Science Podcast from the NEPM Asparagus Festival.