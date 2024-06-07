June 6, 2024: Reminiscing buffalo

We go backstage at The Drake in Amherst with Buffalo Tom frontman Bill Janovitz to hear about the band’s UMass Amherst origins and how it feels to return to the area to celebrate their latest album, Jump Rope. We listen to some live music from the band and Janovitz walks us through the band’s longevity, day jobs, and what the music scene was like in the late 1980s.

Plus, we McGovern with Rep. Jim McGovern and he digs a little deeper into *those* felonies plus more fallout in Capitol Hill since then.