June 6, 2024: Reminiscing buffalo

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 7, 2024 at 9:19 PM EDT
Band Buffalo Tom sound-checking ahead of their performance at the Drake.
1 of 2  — PXL_20240531_215033161.jpg
Band Buffalo Tom sound-checking ahead of their performance at the Drake.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
2 of 2  — Jim McGovern, Rob Woodall, Tom Cole
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
J. Scott Applewhite / AP

We go backstage at The Drake in Amherst with Buffalo Tom frontman Bill Janovitz to hear about the band’s UMass Amherst origins and how it feels to return to the area to celebrate their latest album, Jump Rope. We listen to some live music from the band and Janovitz walks us through the band’s longevity, day jobs, and what the music scene was like in the late 1980s.

Plus, we McGovern with Rep. Jim McGovern and he digs a little deeper into *those* felonies plus more fallout in Capitol Hill since then.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE MUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
