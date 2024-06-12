June 10, 2024: Freedom Found

We’re in Pride Month and we get ready to party with the LGBTQIA2+ youth at a queer prom in Holyoke happening June 14. We talk with organizers Jahan Pluas and Azy Cardona of Americorps about the importance of creating spaces for queer youth to express themselves with safety and ease.

We get a tour of what's growing at Mumbet’s Freedom Farm in Sheffield with its lead stewards, Sunder Ashni and Adrian Seneca Bello. We hear about their intentions to nourish their community and recultivate their relationships with plants, all while being mindful of their place in the greater ecosystem.

And, on June 13, author and Greenfield native Essie Chambers will be speaking at Odyssey Bookshop about her debut novel, “Swift River.” We talk about this book, the complicated feelings of growing up in a small New England town and the reality of sundown towns in local history.