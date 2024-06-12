© 2024 New England Public Media

PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

June 10, 2024: Freedom Found

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 12, 2024 at 3:43 PM EDT
Mumbet's Freedom Farm is located in Sheffield, Massachusetts.
Mumbet's Freedom Farm is located in Sheffield, Massachusetts.
"Swift River" is a debut novel written by local author Essie Chambers. Chambers will be speaking about her new book at Odyssey Bookshop June 13.
"Swift River" is a debut novel written by local author Essie Chambers. Chambers will be speaking about her new book at Odyssey Bookshop June 13.
Monte and Kaliis are with Americorps members and organizers of the All Love Field Day event, Jahan Pluas, Azy Cardona, and Liam Russell.
Monte and Kaliis are with Americorps members and organizers of the All Love Field Day event, Jahan Pluas, Azy Cardona, and Liam Russell.
Mumbet's Freedom Farm is located in Sheffield, Massachusetts.
Mumbet's Freedom Farm is located in Sheffield, Massachusetts.
We’re in Pride Month and we get ready to party with the LGBTQIA2+ youth at a queer prom in Holyoke happening June 14. We talk with organizers Jahan Pluas and Azy Cardona of Americorps about the importance of creating spaces for queer youth to express themselves with safety and ease.

We get a tour of what's growing at Mumbet’s Freedom Farm in Sheffield with its lead stewards, Sunder Ashni and Adrian Seneca Bello. We hear about their intentions to nourish their community and recultivate their relationships with plants, all while being mindful of their place in the greater ecosystem.

And, on June 13, author and Greenfield native Essie Chambers will be speaking at Odyssey Bookshop about her debut novel, “Swift River.” We talk about this book, the complicated feelings of growing up in a small New England town and the reality of sundown towns in local history.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
