June 12, 2024: Restoring Pride, alright

We hear from Napoleon Jones Henderson of AfriCOBRA and Common Wealth Murals’s Britt Ruhe and SELF about their restoration project in Springfield’s Mason Square. Working to revive a third local Nelson Stevens mural, we talk to them about their journeys as artists, what’s involved in restoring a mural and how they’re empowering the community in the process.

We sit with the organizers of Franklin County Pride to hear about all the celebrations in store for this weekend. Home-grown and non-corporate, this pride festival is all about representing local artists, centering inclusivity, and standing firm in the face of challenges.

And, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, tells us how it’s alright to spell the phrase “all right.”