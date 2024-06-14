© 2024 New England Public Media

June 12, 2024: Restoring Pride, alright

Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Published June 14, 2024 at 12:46 PM EDT
Common Wealth Murals is collaborating with AfriCOBRA's Napoleon Jones Henderson to restore a third Nelson Stevens mural in Springfield.
1 of 1  — 1.jpg
Common Wealth Murals

We hear from Napoleon Jones Henderson of AfriCOBRA and Common Wealth Murals’s Britt Ruhe and SELF about their restoration project in Springfield’s Mason Square. Working to revive a third local Nelson Stevens mural, we talk to them about their journeys as artists, what’s involved in restoring a mural and how they’re empowering the community in the process.

We sit with the organizers of Franklin County Pride to hear about all the celebrations in store for this weekend. Home-grown and non-corporate, this pride festival is all about representing local artists, centering inclusivity, and standing firm in the face of challenges.

And, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, tells us how it’s alright to spell the phrase “all right.”

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
