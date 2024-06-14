© 2024 New England Public Media

June 13, 2024: Juneteenth in history and song

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 14, 2024 at 1:01 PM EDT
Ousmane Power-Greene, professor at Clark University, is in the studio.
Juneteenth is next week, and we’re preparing to celebrate!

Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene wades us into the murky historical context of Juneteenth for the latest Power of History segment. While he tells us about the origins of the date, we talk about what it means to nationalize the holiday, why it’s more about the process rather than the destination, and so much more.

We speak with musicians and educators Patrick Dailey and Tim Eriksen about Historic Deerfield’s upcoming event to feature lively historical tunes from a repertoire of regional African American composers. Jubilee: A Juneteenth Concert of Early American New England Music will bring an ensemble of musicians tasked to keep the region’s Black history alive with music; we get to hear about how they’re doing it as they break down their program.

