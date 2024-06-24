© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

June 20, 2024: Little changes

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 24, 2024 at 2:42 PM EDT
Monte Belmonte is with CISA Executive Director Phil Korman and Little Wall owner Clara Li for the latest Local Hero segment.
Monte Belmonte is with CISA Executive Director Phil Korman and Little Wall owner Clara Li for the latest Local Hero segment.
Monte Belmonte is interviewing educator Tim Austin and some 5th graders about making local positive change.
Monte Belmonte is interviewing educator Tim Austin and some 5th graders about making local positive change.
We head over to Fort River Elementary School in Amherst to check in with educator Tim Austin and some 5th graders making positive impacts in the area. We hear from the students about how they take education into their own hands by working on the causes they believe in through unity among the class. Plus, we hear an original song by some of the students in collaboration with musician and activist Tem Blessed.

We take a trip to Florence with CISA Executive Director Phil Korman to talk with Local Hero Clara Li at her restaurant, Little Wall. She tells us about her culinary journey from Hong Kong to the western Massachusetts while we take a peek into the restaurant’s operations to see how local produce influences the menu.

Plus, we venture into the uncanny when we listen to an AI-generated song about Northampton.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
