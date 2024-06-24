June 20, 2024: Little changes

We head over to Fort River Elementary School in Amherst to check in with educator Tim Austin and some 5th graders making positive impacts in the area. We hear from the students about how they take education into their own hands by working on the causes they believe in through unity among the class. Plus, we hear an original song by some of the students in collaboration with musician and activist Tem Blessed.

We take a trip to Florence with CISA Executive Director Phil Korman to talk with Local Hero Clara Li at her restaurant, Little Wall. She tells us about her culinary journey from Hong Kong to the western Massachusetts while we take a peek into the restaurant’s operations to see how local produce influences the menu.

Plus, we venture into the uncanny when we listen to an AI-generated song about Northampton.