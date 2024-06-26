June 25, 2024: Myriad communes

With the warm months comes a new season of groundbreaking musical performances at Antenna Cloud Farm in Gill. We are joined by Michi Wiancko, founder of this world-class cultural hub, to talk about the 2024 summer program that's kicking off June 29.

We aren’t finished with showcasing the incredible artists we saw at the Green River Festival last weekend so we share a conversation between Kaliis and the ever hopeful peace-maker Mon Rovîa. He tells us about his relationship with music and how his experiences in a civil war-stricken Liberia shapes his worldly perspective.

And, we have a Local Hero Spotlight with someone involved in a public health movement across the Bay State, Benjamin Bland of Mass in Motion in Springfield. We find out all the ways the program promotes healthy eating and living in the area.