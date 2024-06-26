© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

June 25, 2024: Myriad communes

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 26, 2024 at 1:51 PM EDT
Violinist and Antenna Cloud Farm founder Michi Wiancko plays live on the Fabulous 413.
1 of 2  — 240625 413_00.jpg
Violinist and Antenna Cloud Farm founder Michi Wiancko plays live on the Fabulous 413.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
Liberian-American musician Mon Rovîa performed at the 2024 Green River Festival.
2 of 2  — PXL_20240623_160706076.jpg
Liberian-American musician Mon Rovîa performed at the 2024 Green River Festival.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

With the warm months comes a new season of groundbreaking musical performances at Antenna Cloud Farm in Gill. We are joined by Michi Wiancko, founder of this world-class cultural hub, to talk about the 2024 summer program that's kicking off June 29.

We aren’t finished with showcasing the incredible artists we saw at the Green River Festival last weekend so we share a conversation between Kaliis and the ever hopeful peace-maker Mon Rovîa. He tells us about his relationship with music and how his experiences in a civil war-stricken Liberia shapes his worldly perspective.

And, we have a Local Hero Spotlight with someone involved in a public health movement across the Bay State, Benjamin Bland of Mass in Motion in Springfield. We find out all the ways the program promotes healthy eating and living in the area.

The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMUSICCOMMUNITY ACTIONFOOD
Christopher "Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
