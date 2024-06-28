June 26, 2024: WondLa's Funner Cabaret

Amherst author and illustrator Tony DiTerlizzi has another TV adaptation headed our way. We chat with him about his inspirations for the original series, “WondLa,” just before its premiere on Apple + TV.

Friend of the show and comedian John Hodgman says that summertime is the funtime, and we’ll hear about his work curating the Solid Sound festival, which we’ll be at this weekend. He tells us about his comedy work and all the laughs we’ll have this Saturday at his Comedy Cabaret.

Funner times or the funnest of times? It could be both if you let it, or so we’ll find out from Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster.