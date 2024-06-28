© 2024 New England Public Media

PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

June 26, 2024: WondLa's Funner Cabaret

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 28, 2024 at 1:33 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis host Tony DiTerlizzi on the Fabulous 413.
1 of 2  — tony d.png
Monte and Kaliis host Tony DiTerlizzi on the Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
2 of 2  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

Amherst author and illustrator Tony DiTerlizzi has another TV adaptation headed our way. We chat with him about his inspirations for the original series, “WondLa,” just before its premiere on Apple + TV.

Friend of the show and comedian John Hodgman says that summertime is the funtime, and we’ll hear about his work curating the Solid Sound festival, which we’ll be at this weekend. He tells us about his comedy work and all the laughs we’ll have this Saturday at his Comedy Cabaret.

Funner times or the funnest of times? It could be both if you let it, or so we’ll find out from Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster.

