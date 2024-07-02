© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

July 1, 2024: Welcome newcomers!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 2, 2024 at 1:09 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Nick Lowe is an English singer-songwriter.
1 of 4  — Roy_legs.jpg
Nick Lowe is an English singer-songwriter.
Courtesy of artist
Monte and Kaliis interview Harleen Kaur Multani, naturalization and immigration paralegal; Laurie Millman, director of the Northampton Center for New Americans; and soon-to-be American Rosa Cuevas about the annual July 4th Naturalization Ceremony happening in Northampton.
2 of 4  — IMG_9397000.png
Monte and Kaliis interview Harleen Kaur Multani, naturalization and immigration paralegal; Laurie Millman, director of the Northampton Center for New Americans; and soon-to-be American Rosa Cuevas about the annual July 4th Naturalization Ceremony happening in Northampton.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Monte and Kaliis are happy to meet music legend Nick Lowe.
3 of 4  — PXL_20240629_192356832.jpg
Monte and Kaliis are happy to meet music legend Nick Lowe.
NEPM
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
4 of 4  — Mr. Universe Apr.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios

It’s the nation’s birthday this week, so we learn about the local process of becoming a new American citizen. We speak to Harleen Kaur Multani, a naturalization and immigration paralegal; Laurie Millman, director of the Northampton Center for New Americans; and soon-to-be American Rosa Cuevas about the annual July 4th Naturalization Ceremony happening in Northampton.

He’s not cruel, he’s kind! We corner our musical hero Nick Lowe at Solid Sound to gush over his works.

And, Mr. Universe, Hampshire College professor Salman Hameed, teaches us about how blinking lights in the sky inform scientists how quasars and galaxies turn on.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSIMMIGRATIONMr. UniverseMUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith