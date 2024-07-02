July 1, 2024: Welcome newcomers!
1 of 4 — Roy_legs.jpg
Nick Lowe is an English singer-songwriter.
Courtesy of artist
2 of 4 — IMG_9397000.png
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
3 of 4 — PXL_20240629_192356832.jpg
Monte and Kaliis are happy to meet music legend Nick Lowe.
NEPM
4 of 4 — Mr. Universe Apr.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios
It’s the nation’s birthday this week, so we learn about the local process of becoming a new American citizen. We speak to Harleen Kaur Multani, a naturalization and immigration paralegal; Laurie Millman, director of the Northampton Center for New Americans; and soon-to-be American Rosa Cuevas about the annual July 4th Naturalization Ceremony happening in Northampton.
He’s not cruel, he’s kind! We corner our musical hero Nick Lowe at Solid Sound to gush over his works.
And, Mr. Universe, Hampshire College professor Salman Hameed, teaches us about how blinking lights in the sky inform scientists how quasars and galaxies turn on.