July 1, 2024: Welcome newcomers!

It’s the nation’s birthday this week, so we learn about the local process of becoming a new American citizen. We speak to Harleen Kaur Multani, a naturalization and immigration paralegal; Laurie Millman, director of the Northampton Center for New Americans; and soon-to-be American Rosa Cuevas about the annual July 4th Naturalization Ceremony happening in Northampton.

He’s not cruel, he’s kind! We corner our musical hero Nick Lowe at Solid Sound to gush over his works.

And, Mr. Universe, Hampshire College professor Salman Hameed, teaches us about how blinking lights in the sky inform scientists how quasars and galaxies turn on.