PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

July 11, 2024: When the creek does rise

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 12, 2024 at 4:04 PM EDT
A garage off Hockanum Road in the Northampton Meadows on the morning of July 12, 2023.
A garage off Hockanum Road in the Northampton Meadows on the morning of July 12, 2023.
Reporter Juliana Merullo appears on The Fabulous 413 to talk about her research on the 2023 flood impacts on western Massachusetts farms.
Reporter Juliana Merullo appears on The Fabulous 413 to talk about her research on the 2023 flood impacts on western Massachusetts farms.
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
It is one year since the floods of July 2023, which brought one of the worst agricultural disasters western Massachusetts had seen in years. We look back with Piyush Labhsetwar, farm and land stewardship manager forGrow Food Northampton, who we interviewed immediately after the waters rose. We also talk with reporter Juliana Merullo about her research on the flood impacts on western Massachusetts farms.

We also head to Feeding Hills to see how this year is treating E. Cecchi Farms. We walk the grounds with third generation proprietor Bob Cecchi and revel in the farm store’s bodacious bounty.

AndRep. Jim McGovern reflects on the federal government’s response, or lack thereof, to last year's flood crisis and looks ahead to possible crises to come. He also weighs in on recent concerns regarding President Joe Biden's candidacy.

