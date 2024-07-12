July 11, 2024: When the creek does rise

It is one year since the floods of July 2023, which brought one of the worst agricultural disasters western Massachusetts had seen in years. We look back with Piyush Labhsetwar, farm and land stewardship manager forGrow Food Northampton, who we interviewed immediately after the waters rose. We also talk with reporter Juliana Merullo about her research on the flood impacts on western Massachusetts farms.

We also head to Feeding Hills to see how this year is treating E. Cecchi Farms. We walk the grounds with third generation proprietor Bob Cecchi and revel in the farm store’s bodacious bounty.

AndRep. Jim McGovern reflects on the federal government’s response, or lack thereof, to last year's flood crisis and looks ahead to possible crises to come. He also weighs in on recent concerns regarding President Joe Biden's candidacy.