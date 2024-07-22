July 15, 2024: An intermediately heavy Jupiter

It may be Monday, but we're still thinking up good ways to get down in the area.

Take, for instance, a chance to hear a veritable ton of heavy music in the Millers Falls woods this Labor Day weekend. The RPM Fest will bring three days of metal, rock and punk from all over the state to elevate the volume in Montague. We chat with founder and organizer Brian Westbrook about the strength of the local metal scene and the need to bring it together in a festival. You can learn more and get tickets at their fundraising event Jul 21 at Prodigy in Easthampton.

And, speaking of Easthampton, a new event space is opening up in Eastworks July 18. The Jupiter Club occupyies one of the largest spaces of the mill building's first floor and seeks to service and cultivate the area’s recent cultural resurgence. Proprietor and Eastampton local Sean Mitchell joins us to chat about joining the town’s community of businesses, how the area has evolved over his life, and how this venture fits into the future of the city’s nightlife.

Plus, Mr. Universe, Hampshire College professor Salman Hameed, eschews the political news cycle to pursue elusive black holes. Sized neither small nor supermassive, these cosmic bodies are somehow perfectly in the middle.