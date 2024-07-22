© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

July 15, 2024: An intermediately heavy Jupiter

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 22, 2024 at 11:55 AM EDT
Monte and Kaliis talk to Brian Westbrook, founder and organizer of the RPM Festival.
Monte and Kaliis talk to Brian Westbrook, founder and organizer of the RPM Festival.
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed during a Kitchen Table Astonomy segment.
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed during a Kitchen Table Astonomy segment.
It may be Monday, but we're still thinking up good ways to get down in the area.

Take, for instance, a chance to hear a veritable ton of heavy music in the Millers Falls woods this Labor Day weekend. The RPM Fest will bring three days of metal, rock and punk from all over the state to elevate the volume in Montague. We chat with founder and organizer Brian Westbrook about the strength of the local metal scene and the need to bring it together in a festival. You can learn more and get tickets at their fundraising event Jul 21 at Prodigy in Easthampton.

And, speaking of Easthampton, a new event space is opening up in Eastworks July 18. The Jupiter Club occupyies one of the largest spaces of the mill building's first floor and seeks to service and cultivate the area’s recent cultural resurgence. Proprietor and Eastampton local Sean Mitchell joins us to chat about joining the town’s community of businesses, how the area has evolved over his life, and how this venture fits into the future of the city’s nightlife.

Plus, Mr. Universe, Hampshire College professor Salman Hameed, eschews the political news cycle to pursue elusive black holes. Sized neither small nor supermassive, these cosmic bodies are somehow perfectly in the middle.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE MUSIC Mr. Universe SCIENCE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
