July 17, 2024: Sweet Stonehouse feelings

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 22, 2024 at 3:22 PM EDT
The latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight features Yellow Stonehouse Farm.
The latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight features Yellow Stonehouse Farm.
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Today is all about sweetness.

It's in the bounty harvested at Yellow Stonehouse Farm in Westfield. As the only certified organic produce farm in Hampden county, this CSA program meets many needs. Owners Connie Adams and John Kelch have side-stepped back into agriculture to provide healthy options for folx, offer a safe haven for blossoming ecosystems, and much, much more.

And, it is literally the meaning of comedian Dulcé Sloan’s name. As if years of being a part of The Daily Show and Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me wasn't laudable enough, Sloan has released a collection of self-reflective essays titled "Hello, Friends!" We speak with her about finding comedy, her writing process, and how important it is to lift up the works of those you love.

And, perhaps it is in ways to be sweet. Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, takes us on a winding journey to untangle the meanings of "sympathize" and "empathize," and we resonate with the struggle in telling the two apart.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
