July 17, 2024: Sweet Stonehouse feelings

Today is all about sweetness.

It's in the bounty harvested at Yellow Stonehouse Farm in Westfield. As the only certified organic produce farm in Hampden county, this CSA program meets many needs. Owners Connie Adams and John Kelch have side-stepped back into agriculture to provide healthy options for folx, offer a safe haven for blossoming ecosystems, and much, much more.

And, it is literally the meaning of comedian Dulcé Sloan’s name. As if years of being a part of The Daily Show and Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me wasn't laudable enough, Sloan has released a collection of self-reflective essays titled "Hello, Friends!" We speak with her about finding comedy, her writing process, and how important it is to lift up the works of those you love.

And, perhaps it is in ways to be sweet. Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, takes us on a winding journey to untangle the meanings of "sympathize" and "empathize," and we resonate with the struggle in telling the two apart.